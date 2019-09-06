Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Mildred C. Hall


1941 - 2019
Mildred C. Hall Obituary
Mildred C. Hall

Carteret - Mildred C. Hall, 77 of Carteret passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Elizabeth, Mildred resided most of her life in Carteret and owned and operated AW Hall & Son also in Carteret for many years. Mildred was a cherished mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Donald Hall. Surviving are her children, Clarence "Sonny" Jans, Deborah Gellis; grandchildren, Russell Gellis, Kelly Speek and Keith Jans as well a her great grandchildren.

Funeral services are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.

www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019
