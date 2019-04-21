|
Mildred Caruso Benze
North Brunswick
- Mildred Caruso Benze passed away at the age of 96 on Friday April 12, 2019 at Parker at Somerset. She was born in New Brunswick and lived in North Brunswick before moving to to Parker. Mildred worked for the City of New Brunswick as payroll clerk for 25 years.
Mildred was a caring and loving mother who put family above everything else. She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting beautiful afghans and playing cards with her friends and family. She loved her trips to Atlantic City and always came back a winner. Mildred will live on in the many wonderful memories she created during her lifetime.
She was predeceased in death by her husband Alexander in 2000 and her beloved grandson Christopher in 2005.
Surviving is her daughter Sandra and her husband Guy Pellicane. Mildred is also survived by her cherished grandsons David and Marc Pellicane. David and his wife Catherine reside in Highland Park, NJ with Mildred's two surviving great-grandsons, Alexander and Ian Marc Pellicane resides in Hamilton, NJ.
A celebration of her life for friends and family will take place at a later date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Christopher Pellicane Scholarship Fund in care of The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown, NJ 08850. You may sign the online "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019