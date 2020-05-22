|
Mildred Flis
Mildred Flis, age 92, passed away on May 21, 2020 at the Norwood Terrace Nursing Home in Plainfield, NJ. Ms. Flis was a lifelong resident of Plainfield and a graduate of Plainfield High School, class of 1946. Before her retirement she was employed at several businesses in the Plainfield area in various administrative positions.
Mildred was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Flis, and her sister, Florence Flis. She is survived by four nieces.
Mildred loved attending Broadway plays with her sister and enjoyed participating In the local lecture series, Learning for Life. She was a true friend and will be missed by both her friends and family.
Private internment at Hillside Cemetery.
Published in Courier News from May 22 to May 23, 2020