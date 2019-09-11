|
|
Mildred L. Parr
North Brunswick - Mildred L. Parr died on Saturday September 7, 2019 at her home in North Brunswick. She was 89.
Mrs. Parr was born in New Brunswick and she lived in the area all her life. She worked as a administrative assistant for the family business, Johnson's Laundry in South River.
Mrs. Parr was a member of the Presbyterian Church of New Brunswick for more than sixty years.
Predeceased by her husband John K. "Ken" Parr in 2011; her parents Robert and Edith (Terhune) Bierds and her sister Evelyn Livingston. She is survived by her two sons - Thomas Parr and his wife Linda of Hillsborough and John Parr of North Brunswick.
Funeral service will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum, Route 27, North Brunswick.. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019