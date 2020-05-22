Services
Mildred M. LePera

Mildred M. LePera Obituary
Mildred M. LePera

Woodbridge - Mildred M. LePera passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Crest Pointe Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Point Pleasant. She was 86 years old.

Born in Jersey City, she resided in Woodbridge for most of her life.

Mrs. LePera was employed as a switchboard operator at the Woodbridge Township Municipal Building for over 30 years before her retirement.

She was a communicant of Saint James Roman Catholic Church in Woodbridge.

Mrs. LePera was predeceased by her husband, Frank R. LePera; parents, Angelo and Josephine Morreale; and sister, Rose Luckacz.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda Marie Vena, of Woodbridge; sister, Josephine Maibach, of Somerset; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge. Entombment was in Saint James Chapel Mausoleum.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020
