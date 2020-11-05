Milton Charles Hicks



On October 24th, 2020 before the break of day, God sent his angel for Milton Charles Hicks and together they flew away. Now resting at the master's feet, his assignment here on earth is complete.



He was the second child born to JC and Lillie Mae Hicks, on December 23, 1947 in Carson, Mississippi in the family home filled with warmth and love.



Milton was baptized at an early age and accepted Christ as savior after joining the family church, Holiday Creek Baptist Church in Carson, Mississippi. He attended Carver elementary, middle and high school in Bassfield, Mississippi where he graduated in 1966.



In 1967, he enlisted in the United States Army which afforded him the opportunity to travel throughout the United States and Germany during his tour of duty. In addition, he was in the Army Reserve for 2 years in Camp Drum, New York. He enjoyed his time in the army and would often recall and mimic his cadence during boot camp reciting "Your Left-Left-Left-Right-Left."



Upon completion of duty Milton moved to New Brunswick, New Jersey and married the love of his life Brenda Joyce Lumzy after dating for 4 years. To this union was born 2 children Anita Dionne and Anthony Charles Hicks.



He attended Philadelphia Church of God Bible Institute and graduated with high honors.



Milton C. Hicks was affiliated with Dunn Lodge #84 Masonry in New Brunswick.



He is predeceased by his parents JC and Lillie Mae Hicks, Brother JC Hicks Jr and a Sister Vionne Mae Hicks.



Milton leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife of 50 years and 4 months Apostle Dr. Brenda Lumzy Hicks, daughter Elder Anita Dionne Hicks, son Anthony Charles (Jessica) Hicks, and 7 grandchildren.



A viewing will begin at 9am Saturday November 7, 2020 at the Mt. Calvary Missionary Church 150 Throop Ave. New Brunswick, NJ with a funeral to begin at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store