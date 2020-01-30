Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
At Funeral Home
South Amboy, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mary Of Ostrabrama Church
30 Jackson Street
South River, NJ
Milton J. "Matty" Grygo

Milton J. ""Matty" Grygo

South River - Milton J. ""Matty" Grygo, 97 life long resident of South River entered into eternal rest on January, 29, 2020. Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm. A 9 am mass is scheduled on Monday at St. Mary Of Ostrabrama Church, 30 Jackson Street, South River. Milton will be laid to rest beside his wife at St. Mary Of Ostrabrama Cemetery, Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For more information, to send your condolences or a tribute to the family please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
