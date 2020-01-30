|
|
Milton J. ""Matty" Grygo
South River - Milton J. ""Matty" Grygo, 97 life long resident of South River entered into eternal rest on January, 29, 2020. Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm. A 9 am mass is scheduled on Monday at St. Mary Of Ostrabrama Church, 30 Jackson Street, South River. Milton will be laid to rest beside his wife at St. Mary Of Ostrabrama Cemetery, Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. For more information, to send your condolences or a tribute to the family please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020