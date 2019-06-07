Services
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:15 AM
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James the Less RC Church
36 Lincoln Ave
Jamesburg, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minerva Martuscelli-Kasnetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minerva Martuscelli-Kasnetz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Minerva Martuscelli-Kasnetz Obituary
Minerva Martuscelli-Kasnetz

Monroe Township - Minerva Martuscelli-Kasnetz - Monroe Township, NJ

Minerva Martuscelli-Kasnetz, 84, died on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at her residence in Monroe Township, NJ.

Visitation will be 12-3pm on Sunday June 9, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. Funeral services will begin at 9:15am on Monday June 10, 2019 from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 10am on Monday at St. James the Less RC Church, 36 Lincoln Ave, Jamesburg, followed by entombment at Holy Cross Burial Park Mausoleum - South Brunswick. For further information please visit www.demarcofuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now