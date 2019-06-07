|
Minerva Martuscelli-Kasnetz
Minerva Martuscelli-Kasnetz, 84, died on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at her residence in Monroe Township, NJ.
Visitation will be 12-3pm on Sunday June 9, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. Funeral services will begin at 9:15am on Monday June 10, 2019 from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 10am on Monday at St. James the Less RC Church, 36 Lincoln Ave, Jamesburg, followed by entombment at Holy Cross Burial Park Mausoleum - South Brunswick. For further information please visit www.demarcofuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 7, 2019