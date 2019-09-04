|
Minnie Tedesco
Bridgewater/Lakewood - Minnie Tedesco passed away peacefully at RWJ Barnabas Hospital in Somerville NJ from complications of dementia on August 31.
Minnie was one of 10 children born in Plainfield NJ to Michele and Sadie Cortese. In 1950, she married the love of her life, John Tedesco. Together they raised their family in Plainfield and Warren NJ. After John retired, they moved to Lakewood NJ, where they made many friends and happy memories at the Four Seasons. After John passed, she remained in Lakewood, with her son Anthony. In 2018, they moved to Bridgewater.
Minnie loved to dance and to take long walks. She loved her large family, especially her grandchildren, and she found delight in babies. She enjoyed playing dominoes with her friends, the occasional trip to Atlantic City and just sitting on the porch.
Her sisters, Phyllis, Jenny, Josephine, Mary, and Suzie predeceased her, as did her brother Sal. Her brother Anthony passed shortly after she did.
She is survived by her brothers Joseph, and Michael. Her children, Anthony, Anna and her husband Steve Levin, Mary and her husband John Schneck, and John and his wife Teri will miss her, as will her seven grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. Minnie had a special relationship to her sister in law Christine Tedesco. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Food Bank of NJ, or your local foodbank.
A short memorial service will be held at 9 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Higgins Funeral Home in Watchung NJ followed at 11 am by a funeral mass at Our Lady of the Mount Chapel in Warren NJ. Her ashes will be interred in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Plainfield.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at RWJ Hospital for their many kindnesses and attention.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 4, 2019