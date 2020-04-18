|
|
Miranda Santomarco
Monroe Township - Miranda Santomarco of Monroe Township, joined the Angels in Heaven on April 15, 2020. She was 97 years old and her life, though hard at first, was filled with family and love.
Miranda was born in Pirano, Italy and came to America in 1956 with her husband and two young children. She was married for 67 years to Vincent Santomarco, who passed in 2010. She settled in Brooklyn, NY, where she lived for 30 years before moving to Monroe Township. Miranda lived for her family and enjoyed 5 grandchildren, and a further 7 great-grandchildren. Apart from spending time with her family and grandchildren, she loved to cook, paint and draw, garden, and sew, often making special garments for those close to her, including baptism clothing, communion dresses, Halloween costumes, and even play clothes. She was a member of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Spotswood.
She is survived by her two children, Robert and his wife Paula, of Upper Saddle River and Paul and his wife Lucille, of Monroe Township; her five grandchildren, Tanya, Michael, Renee, Lisa, and Jenifer, and; her seven great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler, Nicole, Amanda, Christian, Gavin and Lucy.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for Miranda were private.
Miranda's family would appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Accordingly, you may leave a message of condolence for the family by visiting www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020