Miriam Bobal
Iselin - Miriam Bobal passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 87 years old.
Born in Perth Amboy, she has resided in the Iselin section of Woodbridge Iselin for the past 64 years.
Mrs. Bobal was a registered nurse at Perth Amboy General Hospital, The Woodbridge Township Board of Education, and Merck and Company in Rahway before her retirement in 2000.
She was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge, where she was a member of the Altar-Rosary Society and was active in Saint James Elementary School's P.T.A.
Mrs. Bobal was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Anna Grace Neder; and sister, Gloria Bobal.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Francis Bobal; daughter, Jean Cordes and her husband, Steven, of Yorktown Heights, NY; sons, Eric Bobal and his wife, Patricia, of Macungie, Pennsylvania and Thomas Bobal and his wife, Barbara, of Hamilton Square; grandchildren, Kevin, Gregory, Emily, David, Jaclyn and Jake; great granddaughter, Audriena; sisters, Sister Helen Neder, Sisters of Mercy, Watchung, NJ and Barbara Neder of Fords.
A Mass of Resurrection will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Entombment will follow at Saint James Chapel Mausoleum, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
), 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.