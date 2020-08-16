1/1
Miriam Bobal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam Bobal

Iselin - Miriam Bobal passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 87 years old.

Born in Perth Amboy, she has resided in the Iselin section of Woodbridge Iselin for the past 64 years.

Mrs. Bobal was a registered nurse at Perth Amboy General Hospital, The Woodbridge Township Board of Education, and Merck and Company in Rahway before her retirement in 2000.

She was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge, where she was a member of the Altar-Rosary Society and was active in Saint James Elementary School's P.T.A.

Mrs. Bobal was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Anna Grace Neder; and sister, Gloria Bobal.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Francis Bobal; daughter, Jean Cordes and her husband, Steven, of Yorktown Heights, NY; sons, Eric Bobal and his wife, Patricia, of Macungie, Pennsylvania and Thomas Bobal and his wife, Barbara, of Hamilton Square; grandchildren, Kevin, Gregory, Emily, David, Jaclyn and Jake; great granddaughter, Audriena; sisters, Sister Helen Neder, Sisters of Mercy, Watchung, NJ and Barbara Neder of Fords.

A Mass of Resurrection will take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Entombment will follow at Saint James Chapel Mausoleum, Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org), 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costello-Greiner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved