|
|
Miriam "Honey" O'Keefe
Brick - Miriam "Honey" Carone O'Keefe, age 96, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at The Chelsea in Brick. Born in Newark, Miriam resided in South Plainfield, NJ before moving to Point Pleasant 41 years ago. Prior to her retirement, she was a customer service manager for Xerox Corp for many years. Honey was a founding member of the Suburban Woman's Club in So. Plainfield, Senior Advisor for the Pt. Pleasant Junior Women's Club, and a member of the Pt. Pleasant Elks Ladies Auxiliary Club. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church in Bay Head where she also sang in the church choir. Miriam is predeceased by her parents, John and Rhoda Rickmann, her first husband, Frank Carone, and her second husband, John O'Keefe. Surviving are her children, Bob and his wife, Mary Carone of Pt. Pleasant, Randy and his wife, Emily Carone of Lambertville, and Laurie and her husband, Michael McGinnis of Whiting. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Funeral services are private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Honey's life. To send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press on May 24, 2020