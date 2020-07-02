Mitchell D. Korman



Warren - Mitchell D. Korman, 30, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home in Warren. Mitch was born on February 15, 1990 in Plainfield to David and Maureen Korman and was raised in Warren. He graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School in 2008. He was a self-employed appliance repairman, taking great pride in his work and abilities and the help and honesty he gave to others. He was an extremely intelligent young man with unbounding knowledge. He was an articulate, inventive, creative, witty, funny and artistic young man; his talent was beyond measure. He enjoyed studying and drawing comics and cartoons in his spare time and loved animals, plants, flowers and music. He always found room in his heart and time to help and love his parents and friends. Mitch will be greatly missed by family and friends, especially those who knew him for his kind heart; a heart of gold. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Gladys Andrews Drake, and uncles, Joseph Andrews and Robert L. Drake. Mitch leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving parents, David and Maureen Korman, two aunts, many cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 6-9PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will be 10AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the funeral home followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store