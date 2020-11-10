Mitchell D. Kramer
Bedminster - 23, died November 6, 2020. Mitchell was born in New Brunswick and formerly of Bedminster New Jersey before moving to Indiana in 2020. He worked as an apprentice for Kramer Painting. He was a former member of Chabad of Greater Somerset County in Basking Ridge. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing with his daughter and spending time with his family. Mitchell will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his girlfriend Jessica Cronin, daughter Ava, parents Rachel Orshan and Mark Kramer, siblings Ryan, Justin and Matthew Kramer, aunts and uncles, a niece, a nephew and several cousins.
Graveside services will be 12 pm Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Temple Sholom Cemetery in Bridgewater. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.
Donations can be made to Alcohol and Drug Services @ adsyes.org
