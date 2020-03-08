Services
Middlesex - Moira Schneider, 77, was called home on Friday, March 6, 2020 with her family by her side. Daughter of the late Bernard and Sarah Towey, Moira was born in Glen Ridge and lived in Bloomfield before moving to Middlesex in 1965. She was a homemaker and also worked 22 years for RWJ-UMDNJ in Piscataway as an office manager. Moira is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert E. Schneider in 2015 and her brother, Bernard Towey. She is survived by her children, Robert F. and his wife Cindy, their children Annie, Bobby and Maggie; Pam Getz and her husband Andy and their children, Jared and Zachary; and Michele Scott and her husband John and their children, Sarah and James; brother, William Towey and his wife Ann; and sister-in-law, Darlene Towey, and 10 nieces & nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews. Moira loved spending time with her family, whether it was cheering them on in sports or just sitting having a cup of coffee. She was also an avid gardener and loved spending time down at the Jersey shore in Point Pleasant Beach. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 8:30 AM at the funeral home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 followed by a 9:30 AM Mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Church in Middlesex. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
