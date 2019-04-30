|
Molly Still Venezia
Piscataway - CFO, wife, mother and grandmother, 62
Molly Still Venezia, 62, passed away peacefully at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 surrounded by loved ones.
Molly was born in Washington, D.C. in 1956 and graduated in 1974 from Groveton High School in Alexandria, VA and in 1979 from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce, where she managed the unusual accomplishment of passing the Certified Public Accountancy (CPA) exam on her first try before graduation. She joined the public accounting firm Main Hurdman & Cranstoun (which later became KPMG) in Washington, DC and continued in its New York offices upon her marriage to Jeffrey D. Venezia in 1981.
Molly gave birth to two sons, Andrew Louis Venezia in 1982 and Nicholas Lee Venezia in 1984 and returned to school at NYU for her MBA, double-majoring in tax and finance. She subsequently threw her considerable energies into motherhood, finding great joy attending nearly all of her sons' athletic events at Rutgers Prep for over two decades where she also served on the Board of Trustees, always making close friends in the communities surrounding them. She spent countless hours reading, cooking and baking, and exercising on her favorite machines at home or the gym. Her greatest source of happiness was the happiness of those around her. In the later years of her career she held two positions with Rutgers University: she was the CFO of the University's Press and the Director of Financial Services at Rutgers Business School.
Molly was diagnosed in 2012 with gliobastoma multiforme. She participated in an aggressive clinical trial and was amongst a rare percentage of patients who live beyond 5 years with the disease. She had superhuman strength, and an incomparable will to survive.
Molly was a devoted aunt and loving sister. In addition to her husband and sons she is survived by four sisters: Sally Still Sciacca (Joe); Susan Still Protich (Sandy); Elizabeth Lee Rives (Alison) and Mary C. Still as well as her sisters-in-law Donna Venezia; Daria Venezia Todd (Jim) and Deborah Venezia Adler (Barry); her mother-in-law Dorothy Venezia; her daughter-in-law Kaitlin Marie Torrenzano; her nieces Cary Lee Coryell, Abigail Iris Coryell and Alexandra Adler; her nephews Samuel Protich Rives, Samuel Adler, Sergei Sciacca and William Todd, and her beloved grandchildren Lucia Francesca Venezia, Llewyn Willocks Venezia and Clae Brennan Venezia.
A small family funeral was held at Christ Episcopal Church in New Brunswick on Dec. 20. There is a memorial service planned for May 18th at 11:00 AM at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, New Jersey.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019