Mona K. (Wiedwald) Brewer



Hobbie - Mona K. (Wiedwald) Brewer, 88, of Hobbie, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Birchwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation.



Born in Somerville, New Jersey on April 15, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Katherine (VanPelt) Wiedwald. She was raised and educated in the Somerville area. She worked as a dental assistant for most of her life.



"Mickie" was an avid collector of antique dolls and enjoyed fixing them up to make them new again. She also liked to cook and paint.



She will be greatly missed by her husband of 34 years, Rick Sanseverino; close family friend, David; children, Nancy, and Gilbert; 1 grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Fredrick.



At the family's request there will be no public services.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Animal Resource Center, PO Box 439, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.



Online messages of comfort may be sent to condolences@hellerfuneral.com.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store