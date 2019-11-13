|
|
Monica D. Hampton-Hinson
Somerville - Monica Donnette Hampton-Hinson, 53, was born on February 16, 1966, in Somerville, New Jersey, she passed away at Englewood Hospital on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Monica was affectionately called Monnie by loved ones and friends. She worked in banking, retail, medical, but spent most of working career with the Agape House in Somerville, NJ.
Monnie enjoyed fellowship with her Hope Church congregation, family and friends. Monnie loved health and wellness and was an avid kickboxer for many years. She also enjoyed dancing, singing, playing games, and most notably she loved to live, laugh and love on her two sons.
Monnie was predeceased by her father Philip Miller. She leaves to cherish her memory: her mother Nellie Vitale, son Johnathan Hampton-Drone of Englewood NJ and son Darius Hinson, of Somerville, NJ, sisters Ronda Tukes of Bound Brook, NJ and Amy Pickett of Rock Hill, South Carolina, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be 11am Friday at the Hope Church, 519 E. Main Street, Bound Brook beginning with a visitation at 10am. Interment will follow at New Cemetery in Somerville. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville.
Donations can be made to the Sisters Network Inc., 2922 Rosedale St, Houston, TX 77004. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019