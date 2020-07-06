Monica Elizabeth Lynch Rogerson



Wappingers Falls, NY - Monica Elizabeth Lynch Rogerson, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home with her family on June 24, 2020. Born February 17, 1929, in Sayre, PA, to the late Frances Margaret Lynch (Walsh) and Leo Patrick Lynch, she was the youngest of their eight children raised in Waverly, NY. She graduated with Honors from Waverly High School in 1947 and then went on to earn her RN degree, graduating in 1950 from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Elmira, NY. She was employed for a time at Tioga General Hospital in her home town of Waverly and then in 1952 went to work at the VA Hospital in Montrose, NY, where she met the love of her life, Alvin ("Al") Reid Rogerson, employed at the hospital as a Registered Physical Therapist. On May 16, 1953, at St. James Church in Waverly, NY, they were joined in holy matrimony and went on to raise seven children in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township, NJ.



Monica cherished her family and has said that her time with Al raising their children was the best time of her life. As a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Avenel, she became a Eucharistic Minister, visiting homebound parishioners, and also provided companion care to the elderly. Monica resumed her RN career in the late 1970s in a variety of nursing disciplines, culminating at Birchwood Nursing Home in Edison, NJ.



In 1987 Monica and Al retired to Barefoot Bay, FL. During this time, Monica volunteered with the community Garden Club as well as the Brevard County Literacy Program, where she taught English as a Second Language to many students on a one-on-one basis. Monica loved playing Shuffleboard; she and Al competed in a league for many years while members of the Moose Club in Sebastian, FL. In 2009 they moved back North to Woodland Pond at New Paltz, NY.



Monica was an avid reader, very intelligent, and a truly kind soul. She had an excellent sense of humor, wonderful disposition, and an elegant style about her. She had many friends, was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her husband Alvin; sons Stephen and Eric; son-in-law Dennis Quinlan; and six of her seven siblings. She is survived by her brother William of Syracuse, NY; daughter Ellen Quinlan of Jamesburg, NJ; son David and his wife Jackelyn of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter Gail Noble and her husband Mark of Howell, NJ; daughter Judith Gander and her husband Thomas of Wappingers Falls, NY; son Carl of Jacksonville, FL; daughter-in-law Flor Pena Rogerson of Cusco, Peru; granddaughters Alison Quinlan, Valerie Noble and Monica Noble; grandsons Daniel Quinlan and Brian Noble; and more than 30 nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date yet to be determined.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store