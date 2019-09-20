|
|
Monica R. Shine
North Brunswick - Monica R. Shine died on Tuesday September 17, 2019. She was 34.
Monica was born in Rochester, NY. She lived in Newark, DE. for over twenty years before moving to North Brunswick. She was employed as a librarian for the North Brunswick Public Library for the past three years, and also worked at the South Plainfield Public Library. Monica was a member of the American Library Association and volunteered for Super Storm Sandy recovery efforts and the New Jersey Special Olympics.
Predeceased by her father, Steven M. Shine, she is survived by her mother Annette D. Shine of Toledo, OH; her brother Andrew Shine of Washington, DC; her maternal grandparents Benny and Evelyn Dudek of Toledo, OH; her paternal grandparents Sue and Richard Fleming of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; twelve aunts and uncles; and thirteen cousins.
A memorial gathering will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2:00 PM till 4:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Service will begin at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in Toledo, OH
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to New Jersey Special Olympics, sonj.org or the North Brunswick Public Library Foundation.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019