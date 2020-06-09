Moses Wells
Plainfield - Moses Wells, age:90, passed on June 6, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 11 AM at Judkins Colonial Home. Others may log on to www.judkinscolonialhome.com to view the service and/or to sign the guest book.
Plainfield - Moses Wells, age:90, passed on June 6, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 11 AM at Judkins Colonial Home. Others may log on to www.judkinscolonialhome.com to view the service and/or to sign the guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.