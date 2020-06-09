Moses Wells
Moses Wells

Plainfield - Moses Wells, age:90, passed on June 6, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 11 AM at Judkins Colonial Home. Others may log on to www.judkinscolonialhome.com to view the service and/or to sign the guest book.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
11:00 AM
Judkins Colonial Home
Funeral services provided by
Judkins Colonial Home
428 West 4th Street
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4429
