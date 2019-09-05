|
|
October 15, 1934 - August 29, 2019
Muriel D. Bachmann Mason, 84, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 ,at Warren Haven in Oxford.
She was born October 15, 1934, in Plainfield to George and Dorothy Bachmann. Muriel had lived in Dunellen all of her life, and was a homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Dunellen.
Muriel was the wife of Harry E. Mason, Jr. who died Jan. 11, 1976. Her family includes her daughter, Dorothy A. Fryer and her husband, David of Great Meadows; a grandson, Steven D. Fryer (Toni) of Great Meadows; a great-granddaughter, Gianna M. Fryer; a brother-in-law, Larry Mason and 4 sisters-in-law, Elsie DeSimone, Doris Mason, Alice Dellmire and Mildred Hansen.
A service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Dunellen on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 10 AM.
Interment will follow in Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway.
Friends may visit the family at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen on Wednesday from 6-8PM.
Memorial donations may be made to , stjude.org or the Dunellen Rescue Squad, 415 North Avenue, Dunellen.
Published in MyCentralJersey on Sept. 5, 2019