Services
Mundy Funeral Home - Dunellen
142 Dunellen Ave
Dunellen, NJ 08812
(732) 968-2626
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Dunellen, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel D. Bachmann Mason


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel D. Bachmann Mason Obituary
October 15, 1934 - August 29, 2019
Muriel D. Bachmann Mason, 84, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 ,at Warren Haven in Oxford.
She was born October 15, 1934, in Plainfield to George and Dorothy Bachmann. Muriel had lived in Dunellen all of her life, and was a homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Dunellen.
Muriel was the wife of Harry E. Mason, Jr. who died Jan. 11, 1976. Her family includes her daughter, Dorothy A. Fryer and her husband, David of Great Meadows; a grandson, Steven D. Fryer (Toni) of Great Meadows; a great-granddaughter, Gianna M. Fryer; a brother-in-law, Larry Mason and 4 sisters-in-law, Elsie DeSimone, Doris Mason, Alice Dellmire and Mildred Hansen.
A service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Dunellen on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 10 AM.
Interment will follow in Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway.
Friends may visit the family at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen on Wednesday from 6-8PM.
Memorial donations may be made to , stjude.org or the Dunellen Rescue Squad, 415 North Avenue, Dunellen.
To send condolences or sign the guestbook, please visit www.mundyfh.com
Published in MyCentralJersey on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now