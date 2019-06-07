Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Harbor Bible Fellowship Church
1 Matawan Road
Laurence Harbor, NJ
Vernon, VT - Muriel Grace Chambers Burnett (age 97) of Vernon, Vermont went home to be with her Lord on April 14. A former resident of East Brunswick Township and Morganville, New Jersey, she taught elementary school for more than 40 years before retiring and moving to Vermont in 1990. Born in Bayonne, New Jersey to James and Grace Chambers, Muriel is predeceased by her husband Raymond C. Burnett. She was a friend to all, with many interests, who deeply loved her family, and is succeeded by her two sons, Raymond G. Burnett and his wife Carol of Morganville, Lawrence L. Burnett and his wife Barbara of Reno, Nevada, four grandchildren: Brian Burnett, Heather Burnett Cleary and her husband Darren, Katie Burnett Silva and her husband Steven, Jenna Burnett, and 5 great-grandchildren: Kylie Cleary, Tyler Cleary, Aiden, Graham, and Avery Silva. A memorial service in her honor will be held at the Harbor Bible Fellowship Church, 1 Matawan Road, Laurence Harbor, NJ on Saturday, June 22 at 1:00 pm. Designated donations in her memory should be sent to the Community Covenant Church, 22 Laurence Parkway-- Laurence Harbor, NJ 08879 and will be forwarded to the Vernon Green Nursing Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 7, 2019
