Muriel Hubbard Coleman
Muriel Hubbard Coleman, 85, of Okatie, SC, died Friday, October 16, 2020. She was born Muriel Szeremany in Summit, NJ, on July 27, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Jeanne Dobbie, her first husband, Kenneth Hubbard, her second husband, Thomas O. Coleman, and her stepson John A. Coleman. She is survived by her son, Stephen Hubbard and wife Debbie of Quincy, MA; her daughter, Nancy Hubbard and wife Barbara Richard of Brooklyn, NY; two stepsons, Thomas O. Coleman, Jr., and wife Eileen Murphy of College Park, GA, and James D. Coleman and wife Darlene of Atlanta, GA; her grandsons, Jed,Â Dorrier (Kelsey), Benjamin, Christopher, and Alexander; three nephews, Matthew, Eric, and Brian, and three nieces, Lynn, Patti, and Sue. Memorials in her honor may be made to: Friends of Callawassie, Inc. 176 Callawassie Dr. Okatie, SC 29909 and to the Water Mission,Â www.watermission.org, a charity about which she felt very deeply. See full obituary at https://www.kennyfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
