Myra Schwartz Obituary
Myra Schwartz

North Brunswick - Myra Schwartz, 81, of North Brunswick passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital of New Brunswick, NJ.

Born in Huntington, NY and was a resident of Brooklyn, NY before settling in North Brunswick, NJ. Myra was a devoted mother and grandmother who adored her grandsons and was a caretaker to her daughter Renee.

Predeceased by her parents Nathan and Ida Florence (Schneider) Katz; her husband Shervin Schwartz; and her brother Bernard Katz; she is survived by her daughters and son-in-law Janet and Kenneth Connor and Renee Schwartz; grandsons Justin and Shane Connor; sisters Rhoda Rand and Barbara Riegler; brothers Martin and Howard Katz, lifelong friends Blanche and John Tortorici; close family friend John Agugliaro; and dog Teddy.

Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Rd. at New Rd., Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery, South Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
