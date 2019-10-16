|
Myrna Batista
Hopelawn - Myrna Louise (Mathiasen) Batista, age 82, passed away in Haven Hospice at JFK on October 15, 2019. She was a 59 year resident of Hopelawn and was raised in Perth Amboy. She was the beloved wife of Manny and was best known as Ma or Aunt Myrna to an entire community of kids, the door to her home always open and welcoming. She was an accomplished seamstress, successful business owner of Fords Sporting Goods, volunteered as a Den Mother for Boy Scout Troop #57 and was a member of Hopelawn First Aid Ladies Auxiliary all while raising four strong headed children. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Perth Amboy. There is not a sporting, drum corps, color guard, or choir event that she didn't attend and car pool for. She will be best remembered for her warm smile, infectious laugh and famous cheesecake. Myrna is survived by her son Brian L. of Mount Pocono, PA; daughter Kathleen L. Pasquale and her husband Bart of Shallotte, NC; daughter-in-law Eileen of South Amboy, NJ; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel in 1985, sons Gary W. in 2019 and Joseph G. in 2016 and her sister Elizabeth Mazzucca in 2016. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 10:00 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Avenue, Fords. Interment will follow at the Christ Church Cemetery in South Amboy. Visitation hours will be held on Friday, October 18th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Keasbey Protection Fire Company No. 1, PO Box 84, Keasbey, NJ. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019