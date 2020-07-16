Myrtis L. Auten



Cliffwood - Myrtis L. Auten, 95, of Cliffwood, NJ, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel NJ.



She was born in Hollandale, MS on October 12, 1924. She spent most of her life in New Brunswick, NJ.



She was a loyal member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for 69 years.



She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Albert I. Auten and her eldest son Albert "Tony" Auten Jr.



She is survived by her 5 children: daughter, Sharyn Auten, and 4 sons Gary Auten, David Auten, Daniel Auten, and Kenneth Auten (Rhonda). In addition, she is survived by 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and a host of nieces and nephews.



Private Cremation. Zoom memorial service to be held at later date.









