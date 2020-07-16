1/
Myrtis L. Auten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrtis L. Auten

Cliffwood - Myrtis L. Auten, 95, of Cliffwood, NJ, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel NJ.

She was born in Hollandale, MS on October 12, 1924. She spent most of her life in New Brunswick, NJ.

She was a loyal member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses for 69 years.

She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Albert I. Auten and her eldest son Albert "Tony" Auten Jr.

She is survived by her 5 children: daughter, Sharyn Auten, and 4 sons Gary Auten, David Auten, Daniel Auten, and Kenneth Auten (Rhonda). In addition, she is survived by 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and a host of nieces and nephews.

Private Cremation. Zoom memorial service to be held at later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved