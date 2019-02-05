Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
8:30 AM

625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
East Rutherford - Myrtle J. Grasso (Ingram), 82 of East Rutherford passed away Sunday Feb 3rd at Raritan Bay Medical Center with her family by her side.

Born in Glasgow Scottland, Myrtle lived in East Rutherford for many years.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Salvatore Grasso and her son Richard. Myrtle is survived by her devoted children Michael Grasso and his wife Sharon, Linda Carvalho, Andrew Grasso and his wife Josie, Paul Grasso, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 8:30 am Wednesday Jan 6th from the CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading followed by a 9:00am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church followed by private cremation.

Visitation will be Tuesday 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit www.chubenkofh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019
