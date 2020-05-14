|
Naatje "Nancy" Arbeider
Germania - Naatje "Nancy" (Okhuysen) Arbeider, 77, of Germania, Potter County, PA formerly of North Brunswick, NJ, passed away surrounded by family Monday May 11, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born December 12, 1942, in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Naatje was the daughter of the late Arie and Theodora (Broekman) Okhuysen. On September 16, 1963 she married Adriaan A. Arbeider who passed away in 2018. Naatje became a proud American citizen in 1974. She was employed as the Food Service Manager of the North Brunswick Township School District and the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, in New Brunswick, NJ before retiring in 1997. She enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the world, visiting with family and friends and spending time with her dog, TJ.
Surviving are her son Daniel A. Arbeider and his wife Christina of Orefield, PA; grandson Adriaan J. Arbeider of Orefield, PA; her brothers Jacobus, Theodorus, Hendrikus, and Arie; her sisters Hendrika, Adriana, and Anneke.
Service: Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020