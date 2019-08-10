Services
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Nadia (Troicka) Rinnyk

Nadia (Troicka) Rinnyk Obituary
Nadia Rinnyk (Troicka)

Milltown - Nadia Rinnyk (Troicka), 90, of Milltown, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at home. Born in Ukraine, she came to the United States in 1960.

Nadia was predeceased by her daughter, Kateryna. She is survived by her husband, Osyp Rinnyk; daughter, Olga; sons, Slavko, Roman and Peter; and grandchildren, Evan, Matthew, Nadia, Symon, Myron, Alexei, Danya, Shannon and TJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 7-9 PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, New Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Andrews Ukrainian Cemetery, South Bound Brook.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019
