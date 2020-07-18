1/
Nadja Cannon
Parlin - Nadja Cannon, age 83 of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Alameda Care Center in Perth Amboy. Born in Rahway she had resided in Parlin for the past 54 years. Before her retirement Nadja was employed by Oak Tree Nursing Home in Sayreville as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 30 years.

She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Greschuk, her son Glenn and 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Surviving are her sons Paul and his wife Tara of Manalapan, Thomas and Michael of Parlin and Herbert of Old Bridge, 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday 11am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Ln, Parlin with burial to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in East Brunswick.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 9am to 11am.

Completed arrangements, directions and Letters of condolence may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
