Nadya Silva
Nadya Silva

South River - Nadya Silva passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Care One Assisted Living and Memory Care in East Brunswick. She was 84.

Nadya was a life-long resident of South River, where she was a communicant of Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church. She graduated from South River High School in 1954, and briefly enrolled in Trenton State Teachers College before beginning her career as a secretary at Heide Candy Company, Chicopee Manufacturing Corporation, and later, Rutgers University. She had an enviable wardrobe and a zest for life, traveling anywhere and everywhere to attend fabulous parties and dances with her many friends, before getting married and settling down in 1964. She had a penchant for crack-of-dawn bargain hunting in the dusty aisles at Englishtown, where she developed razor-sharp negotiating skills which, for years to come, left many a salesman defeated in her wake. She enjoyed spending time down the shore, antiquing in New England, touring historic houses in Cape May, keeping in touch with loved ones near and far, and most recently, laughing and drinking Cosmos with her small circle of friends at happy hour. She was thoughtful, sensitive and kind-hearted, and deeply cherished her family.

She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Nancy Zawadsky, her younger brother, Paul Jr., and her poodle, Taffy.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Louis Silva; daughter, Kimberly Bell and her husband, David; grand-dog, Bailey; and her oldest and dearest friends in the world, Dot Messeka and Irene Toto.

Friends and relatives may pay their respects Sunday, November 1st, 12pm-4pm at Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Avenue, South River. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2nd, 9:30am at the funeral home, followed by 10am mass at Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 76 Whitehead Avenue, South River. Interment will take place at Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, South River.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
