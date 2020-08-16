1/
Nagia Nartowicz
Nagia Nartowicz

Carteret - Nagia Nartowicz, 99 of Carteret passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home.

Born in Carteret, she was a lifelong resident and was employed and retired from Ball Glass Company as a quality control worker. She was parishioner of St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Carteret where she was a member of the St. Demetrius Sisterhood as well as the Hill Seniors of Carteret.

Nagia was predeceased by her husband in 1988, Stanley F. Nartowicz, Sr. along with her parents, John and Sophie Sokalsky. Surviving are her children, Nadjia Mrak, Christine Zmigrodski, Stanley F. Nartowicz, Jr. and his wife Grace; grandchildren, Douglas Mrak and his wife Edith, Marlo Mrak and her partner Rachel; great grandchildren, Alex, Nick, Kate, Brandon and Liam. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Haven Hospice and John F. Kennedy Medical Center as well as Jana Mizak.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am funeral liturgy at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Carteret. Interment will follow at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home with a Parastas service beginning at 7:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nagia may be made to either Haven Hospice c/o John F. Kennedy Medical Center, 65 James Street, Edison, NJ 08820 or St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 645 Roosevelt Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
