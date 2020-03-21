|
Nalini Bade Agarwal
Somerset - Nalini Bade Agarwal, MD, passed away Thursday, March 19 2020 in New Brunswick, New Jersey surrounded by her family. She was 77 years old.
Nalini was born in Indore, India on June 26, 1942. She immigrated to the US in 1977 and settled in Philadelphia. She relocated to Somerset, NJ with her family in 1989. While residing in India, Nalini graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in 1966. Nalini had a long career as a pediatrician, practicing in India, England, Philadelphia and New Jersey. She was passionate about taking care of families and retired from her practice, Kids Koncept Pediatrics, in North Brunswick NJ just one year ago.
Nalini had many interests, including music, dance, cooking and shopping. Her love of travel was passed onto her three children. Nalini was always the life of any party with her exuberance and her much anticipated choreography and dance performances. She had a huge personality, was extremely generous, loved her family fiercely and will be missed dearly.
She is predeceased by her father, Ramchandra Bade, and mother, Shanti Bade. She is survived by her husband, Jai Bhagwan Agarwal, her three children: Reena and her husband Matthew, Anita and her husband Joaquin, Rajesh and his wife Dimple; her sister Pramodini and her husband Subhash, her nephew Amol and his wife Payal; her grandchildren Nila and Asha and multiple great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton St Somerset, NJ 08873.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020