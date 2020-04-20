|
Nancy A Bergen, 70, formerly of Piscataway, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Berkshire Center in Reading, PA. Born in Plainfield, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Apgar) Bergen.
Nancy had worked for several years as a mail clerk for Rickels Home Centers before retiring some years ago. Nancy left this world much too soon and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her 2 nieces, Kelly Bergen and Chelsea Bergen, as well as by her cousin, Jayne Knutsen.
Nancy was laid to rest on Friday, April 17 next to her parents at Resurrection Mausoleum in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020