Nancy Ainslie
Edison - Nancy Wilson Ainslie, 97, of Edison, died Saturday morning, June 15, 2019, at Whispering Knolls Assisted Living, Edison, NJ. She was born September 30, 1921 in New Brunswick, NJ to Raymond and Lillian (Morrison) Wilson. She married her beloved husband of 75 years, Dr. William H. Ainslie, on December 21, 1943 in New Brunswick, NJ. William preceded her in death on February 12, 2019.
Nancy (born Anne Dale) graduated from Abbott Academy, Andover, MA and received her Bachelor of Education from Wheelock College, Boston. Following her graduation, she taught first grade in Boston, MA until she and Bill moved to Metuchen in 1948. They settled in their family home on Clive Street in 1954.
Nancy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen, Metuchen Country Club, Metuchen YMCA, and many other community organizations such as the Garden Club, the Riding Club and BIL (Borough Improvement League). Her primary commitment was to the JFK Medical Center Auxiliary. She was a charter member and was an Executive Board member starting in 1963. Over the years, she served as Vice President, Treasurer, publicity chairwoman, co-chair of the auxiliary ball and general Twig chairwoman for 8 years. She particularly enjoyed her twenty years of every Tuesday morning taking the gift cart and newspapers around to patients throughout the hospital.
Nancy enjoyed participating in several bridge clubs, playing golf and tennis, and travelling with her husband, Bill, to many exciting and exotic places in all corners of the world. She enjoyed childhood summers at Point Pleasant beach, and, as an adult, enjoyed many vacations on the tropical beaches of Puerto Rico and other islands. She was a good sport and willingly "roughed it" with Bill on sailing trips around Raritan Bay and Long Island Sound.
Nancy devoted her life to providing a secure and happy home for her husband and children. She was at her husband's side throughout their lives together and supported him in every way possible. Her warm, welcoming heart will always be remembered.
She is survived by her son Dr. William H. Jr (Marnie); daughters Barbara (Matteo) Settembrini and Susan (Chris) Dunn; grandchildren Lisa, Brad, Jon, David, Laura and Ian; great grandchildren Connor, Kaia, Briar, Dylan, Theodore and Lillian. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Janice and brother Merrill.
A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen 270 Woodbridge Ave. Metuchen. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen 270 Woodbridge Ave. Metuchen, NJ 08840. Arrangements are by the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 20, 2019