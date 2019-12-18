|
|
Nancy Ambrose
Ortley Beach - Nancy Ambrose, 65, of Ortley Beach, formerly of South Bound Brook, passed from this life Monday, December 16, 2019 at home. Nancy was born September 7, 1954, grew up in Edison, N.J. and was a graduate of JP Stevens High School. She was a graduate of William Paterson University and earned her Masters degree from Marygrove College. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother. She was a dedicated educator with South Bound Brook school district and retired after 29 years of teaching. Nancy enjoyed time spent on the beach, long walks on the boardwalk, and collecting sea glass. She loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean and Europe and was an avid reader.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Nancy is predeceased by her parents, Leroy and Eleanor Seguine. She is survived by her husband of forty one years Frank Ambrose of Ortley Beach; sons, Michael Ambrose and his wife Colleen of Seattle, Washington; Daniel Ambrose and his wife Tina of Howell; brother, Christopher Seguine and his wife Mona of San Francisco, California; sister, Corinne Spotts and her husband Craig of Coos Bay, Oregon and grandchildren Gianna and Gabriella Ambrose.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 50 E St. Seaside Park, New Jersey with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting: www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019