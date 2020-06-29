Nancy Ann Bossert
Piscataway - Nancy Ann Bossert, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Born to the late Elvira and Robert Butler in Somerville, Nancy grew up in Middlesex before settling to Piscataway over 50 years ago.
Initially, Nancy worked for DAQ Electronics then went on to retire from Family Foot and Ankle Care in Piscataway. Her greatest job was raising her three children and she will be remembered as a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Nancy was an avid bowler. She also enjoyed playing softball and ice skating. Mostly you could find her in her yard planting flowers and gardening and she was happiest visiting family and friends.
Predeceased by her husband who died in September 2019, Ralph Bossert; three brothers, Bob, Dicky and Pat and a sister, Jackie; surviving are her three children, Nancy Jo Czuba and husband Edward of Wake Forest, NC, Denise Patrick and partner Robert Morris of Middlesex, NJ and Joseph Patrick and wife Josephine of Bridgewater, NJ.
She will also be missed by her nine grandchildren, Amy, Ashley, Eddie, Sara, Cassidy, Domonique, Christina, Julianna and Krystyna; two step grandchildren, Matt and Julia and great granddaughter, Rozalia.
All are welcome to join in Nancy's graveside service which will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10AM in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
To leave condolences, please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.