Nancy Ann Nagy Moxham



It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Ann Nagy Moxham announces her passing on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison.



Nancy was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy before moving to South Plainfield 20 years ago. She was a beautician in Fords for many years and also worked for a Handicup Company in Metuchen. She loved spending time with family and friends and decorating and cooking her famous sauce for Sunday dinners.



She is preceded in death by her husband John Balogh Sr.who passed away in 1992, loving mother of John Jr. who passed away in 2018; daughter of Lester and Anna ( nee Gural ) Nagy.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years Gary Moxham; beloved daughter Gina and her husband Frank Gagliano; daughter ~ in ~ law Barbara Balogh; dear sister ~ in ~ law of Sharon and her husband Ron Brinkerhoff and Brad and his wife Karen Moxham; adored grandmother of Frankie and his wife Heather Gagliano and Tiffany Balogh; great ~ grandmother of Raymond, Frankie Jr.,& Tessa ~ Rose Gagliano.



Interment was Private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store