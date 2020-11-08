1/
Nancy Brett
Nancy Brett

South Bound Brook - Nancy Brett, 87 died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in South Bound Brook. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of William and Marie (Quirk) Hulse. Nancy was a graduate of Bound Brook High School, class of 1951. She worked as an office assistant for Motor Insurance Co., Somerset for many years, and was a volunteer at Somerset Medical Center right up until restrictions were put in place for the pandemic. She was the 1st recipient of Somerset Medical Center's Volunteer of the year award. Nancy loved gardening, crocheting, the Miami Dolphins, NASCAR, traveling with the her friends from the Senior Group at Our Lady of Mercy Church, where she was also a member of the Rosary Altar Society.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Big Jim Brett, her son, Frederick Kahlsdorf Jr., her brother, Bill Hulse and her sister, Betty Little. She is survived by her daughter, Doreen Harrocks, and her husband John; her sister Jean Fedele, and her husband Rich; and her brother, James Hulse; as well as may nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Gathering with the family will be 4:00 to 6:30 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. The funeral Service will be private. We ask that masks be worn and to visitors to limit time spent indoors to allow everyone a chance to pay their respects. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Courier News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
