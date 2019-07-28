|
Nancy Carbonaro
Carteret - Nancy Carbonaro, 88 of Carteret passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home.
Born in Hoboken, Nancy resided there for many years before settling in Carteret 35 years ago. She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret and devoted her prayers to St. Ann. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, John and Rose Romano; sister, Julia Rovitoand son-in-law, Michael. Surviving are her children, Mary Anne Caputo, Nicholas Carbonaro; grandchildren, Roseann Caputo-Lombardi, Michael, Nancy-Ann and Susan Ann Caputo, Lindsey and Lauren Carbonaro; great grandchildren, David Caputo, Joseph Lombardi, MJ Morton, Tristan Stonebridge along with nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her beloved dog, Minnie.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 28, 2019