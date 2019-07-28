Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Carbonaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Carbonaro


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Carbonaro Obituary
Nancy Carbonaro

Carteret - Nancy Carbonaro, 88 of Carteret passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home.

Born in Hoboken, Nancy resided there for many years before settling in Carteret 35 years ago. She was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret and devoted her prayers to St. Ann. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents, John and Rose Romano; sister, Julia Rovitoand son-in-law, Michael. Surviving are her children, Mary Anne Caputo, Nicholas Carbonaro; grandchildren, Roseann Caputo-Lombardi, Michael, Nancy-Ann and Susan Ann Caputo, Lindsey and Lauren Carbonaro; great grandchildren, David Caputo, Joseph Lombardi, MJ Morton, Tristan Stonebridge along with nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her beloved dog, Minnie.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now