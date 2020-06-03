Nancy Carol Brewer
Nancy Carol Brewer

Nancy Carol Brewer, 74, passed away on May 17, 2020 at NYU Medical Center, New York. Born in Newark, New Jersey she lived in Freehold. Nancy was an Administrative Assistant for Monmouth County Workforce for many years before her retirement. She was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Viet Nam War.

Nancy is survived by her son, Shaquan Worilds and her cousin, Jamarl Worilds.

Nancy was buried in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey. Due to the global pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
