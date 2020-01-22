Services
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
South River - Nancy E. Walling, age 72 of South River passed away on Saturday, January 18th, 2019 at her home. Born in New Brunswick she had resided in South River for most of her life. Nancy was a concierge for Brandywine Assisted Living at Princeton.

She is predeceased by her parents Willard and Veolunta "Peggy" Walling. Surviving is her sister Joan with husband Bruce G. Unkel and her nephew and godson Bruce W. Unkel.

Funeral services are Saturday 9am at the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 White Head Ave, South River NJ 08882. Followed by a burial at New Calvary Cemetery.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
