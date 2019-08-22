|
Nancy G. Abroscat
Piscataway - Nancy G. Abroscat of Piscataway, age 97, passed away Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019, in the home of her daughter-in-law, Josephine Abroscat.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Frank Abroscat; daughter, Dorothy Goodfriend; brother, Victor Licciardi, sisters, Joanne "Babe" Gaber and Dorothy Agnello; nephew Carl Gaber, and great-nephew Joey Licciardi.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Thomas Licciardi and wife Paula, of Boonton,NJ; devoted daughter-in-law Josephine Ferrera and her partner Ron Baylis of Piscataway, NJ; son and daughter-in-law, John and Linda Abroscat of South Carolina; son-in-law Martin Goodfriend and wife Kathy of Charlottesville, VA; her granddaughter Gina Abroscat and wife Colyn of Dunellen, NJ, grandson Jason Goodfriend and his wife Keri of Aldie, VA , granddaughter Amy Meredith and husband Rob of Yardley, PA, and grandson Kurt Goodfriend of Ashburn, VA; seven great grandchildren and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and beloved friends.
Nancy was born on June 10, 1922 in Garfield, NJ, the first daughter of the late Thomas and Mildred Licciardi. She was big sister to four siblings Victor, Joanne, Dorothy and baby brother Tommy and lived within a few minutes of all her aunts, uncle and cousins. Nancy's large Italian family encouraged a love and devotion to those closest to her that she shared with others throughout her life.
In her youth, Nancy discovered a passion for literature and the arts. Her love reading and learning encouraged her to seek higher education after high school. She graduated from Katherine Gibbs Business School and was the youngest price regulations clerk for NJ during the war. She was also a high school secretary earning a whopping $24/week, twice the average salary during time.
In the 1940s, Nancy met and fell in love with Frank Abroscat. The two married in 1944 and had two children, John and Dorothy. After purchasing Midway Deli, the family moved to Piscataway to be closer to the store.
Midway Deli and Liquors became Nancy's stage. Affectionately known to her customers as Mrs. A, she treated every one as though they were family. The great prices, delicious food and plenty of alcohol made the store a Piscataway staple in its 50 years owned by the Abroscat family. Nancy became a local celebrity with her oversized glasses, warm heart and cheerful smile.
Nancy could charm anyone but her light shown brightest with her grandchildren. They were the apples of her eyes and gave her the strength to continue living life fully after the loss of her husband Frank in 1993 and daughter, Dorothy in 2003.
Though Nancy officially retired in 2008, she enthusiastically worked until the age of 92. Her incredible work ethic was only surpassed by her love of life. She traveled the world, drank wine, laughed loudly and fully, loved her family and made friends everywhere she went. She could never be forgotten and will live on in our hearts forever.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road Piscataway, NJ 08854, followed by burial in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
Family and friends may gather for visitation on Friday from 3-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Dorothy Goodfriend Memorial Foundation, 1213 Ohio Ave Apt. B, Morrisville, PA 19067.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 22, 2019