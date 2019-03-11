|
|
Nancy Jeanne Szmuriga
Highland Park - Nancy Jeanne Szmuriga died on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 83.
Mrs. Szmuriga was born in New Brunswick. She lived in Milltown before moving to Highland Park 52 years ago. She was a graduate of Saint Peter's School of Nursing and she enjoyed a career as a registered nurse. Mrs. Szmuriga was a member of the American Iris Society since 1970 and she maintained a registered Iris Garden called Le Petit Jardin at her home in Highland Park. She was an avid reader and she loved to arrange flowers and raise Persian Cats.
She is predeceased by her parents Norman and Jeanne (Helias) Wolff. Mrs. Szmuriga is survived by her husband Stephen Szmuriga of Highland Park; four daughters - Cheryl Lamb and her husband Glen of Verona, Lisa Szmuriga and Louis Dima of Somerset, Adrienne Winfield and her husband John of Cincinnati, Ohio and Stephanie Richard and her husband Don of Graham, NC.; a sister Carol Jegou and her husband Charles of Milltown; six grandchildren - Dallas, Gillian, Chloe, Alex, Anya and Jackson.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Relatives and friends are welcome on Wednesday at 10:00AM, funeral services will be at 11:00 AM at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Highland Park Public Library https://www.hpplnj.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019