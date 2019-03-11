Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Szmuriga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jeanne Szmuriga


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Jeanne Szmuriga Obituary
Nancy Jeanne Szmuriga

Highland Park - Nancy Jeanne Szmuriga died on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 83.

Mrs. Szmuriga was born in New Brunswick. She lived in Milltown before moving to Highland Park 52 years ago. She was a graduate of Saint Peter's School of Nursing and she enjoyed a career as a registered nurse. Mrs. Szmuriga was a member of the American Iris Society since 1970 and she maintained a registered Iris Garden called Le Petit Jardin at her home in Highland Park. She was an avid reader and she loved to arrange flowers and raise Persian Cats.

She is predeceased by her parents Norman and Jeanne (Helias) Wolff. Mrs. Szmuriga is survived by her husband Stephen Szmuriga of Highland Park; four daughters - Cheryl Lamb and her husband Glen of Verona, Lisa Szmuriga and Louis Dima of Somerset, Adrienne Winfield and her husband John of Cincinnati, Ohio and Stephanie Richard and her husband Don of Graham, NC.; a sister Carol Jegou and her husband Charles of Milltown; six grandchildren - Dallas, Gillian, Chloe, Alex, Anya and Jackson.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Relatives and friends are welcome on Wednesday at 10:00AM, funeral services will be at 11:00 AM at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Highland Park Public Library https://www.hpplnj.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now