Nancy L. Daino
North Brunswick - Nancy L. Daino, 87, died May 5, 2019. She was a nurse at RWJ Hospital in New Brunswick.
Wife of the late Eugene, she's survived by her children Daniel, Dawn and Anita; 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held Thursday, May 9th, at 3:30 pm, at Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick. For a full obituary please go to www.crabielparkwestfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Home News Tribune on May 8, 2019