Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Nancy Lynne Danyov


1944 - 2020
Nancy Lynne Danyov Obituary
Nancy Lynne Danyov

Middlesex, NJ - Nancy Lynne Danyov,age 75, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1944. She grew up in Dunellen, NJ and later moved to Middlesex, NJ, where she resided for the past 30 years until her passing.

She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Danyov (Gazi) of Dunellen, NJ.

She graduated from Dunellen High School in 1963. She worked as an administrative assistant for Glaxo-SmithKline in the Maintenance/Engineering department for 25 years - retiring in 1999. After retiring, she worked part-time for Valairco Heating and Air in Manville, NJ in charge of the Residential Department.

Her interests included going to Bingo, Bowling, Crocheting and spending time at the Middlesex pool with family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia Davis and husband Roger of Foxfire Village, NC, nephew Mark Hendrickson and his wife Kristen and daughter Carly of Lutz, FL and nephew Timothy Davis and his husband Ken Kunz of Scotch Plains, NJ, and by many cousins and friends.

Arrangements are by Sheenan Funeral Home in Dunellen, NJ and she will be buried at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
