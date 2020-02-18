|
Nancy M. Amato
Middlesex - Nancy Marilyn (Pease) Amato, 80, passed away at her home on Monday, February 17, 2020 with her loving family at her side. Born in New Brunswick to the late Arthur and Katherine (Howell) Pease, Nancy has been a lifelong resident of Middlesex.
Nancy graduated Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in Education. She was a homemaker devoted to taking care of her family, especially loving the time spent with her grandchildren. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and belonged to the women's club and exercise group. Nancy particularly liked her walks with Sal, and their winters on Puerto Rico's beautiful beaches. She was a lifelong member of the Bound Brook Presbyterian Church, having been active as a Deacon and Church Elder.
The last of her siblings, Nancy leaves behind her loving and devoted family; husband of fifty-four years; Salustiano "Sal" Amato, daughter Holly Smyth and her husband Dennis and son Dwight Amato and his wife Rosa, all of Middlesex. Nancy will be missed dearly by her five grandchildren; Kyle, Noah, Jack, Ava and Ella.
Visitation will be held in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-8 pm.
On Saturday, February 22, 2020, family and friends may gather directly to Bound Brook Presbyterian Church, 409 Mountain Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846 for an 11:00 am funeral service. At the request of the Amato family, cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations sent to Susan G. Komen (ww5.komen.org) or to the Alzheimer's Foundation () would be appreciated.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020