Hillsborough - Nancy M. Stowell, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12th at the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerville. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Helen Morrison (Dever), Nancy received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History from The College of Wooster in 1969 and Masters in Library Science from Rutgers in 1999. A long time resident of Hillsborough, Nancy worked as a reference librarian at Rutgers University and at the Princeton University Art Museum. She was very actively involved with the Stuart Country Day School and Princeton High School communities while her daughter was growing up - students from the 80's and early 90's may remember her better as Madame Pamplemousse. Nancy was a loving mother and wife, an avid reader, an adventurous and excellent cook, and deeply enjoyed bopping and singing along to music of all kinds. She leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Bruce Stowell of Hillsborough; her daughter Anne and her husband Jesse Schifano of New York; as well as extended family in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ketusky Funeral Home. Memorial gifts in Nancy's memory may be made to the New Jersey Schnauzer Rescue Network at PO Box 36, Fanwood, NJ 07023 (or online), or to any animal rescue charity of your choosing. Funeral services will be held privately.
Published in Courier News on July 23, 2019