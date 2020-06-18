Nancy Medvigy
Nancy Medvigy

Waretown - Nancy Medvigy (nee Gurovich) age 67 of Waretown passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, NJ. Nancy was raised in Hopelawn, NJ and was formerly of Perth Amboy before moving to Waretown in 2008. Nancy loved spending vacations with her family traveling to different places, seeing the sights, and sampling the cuisine. As she would say, her "happy place" was Aruba. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends in her community at Greenbriar Oceanaire. Nancy loved to cook and try new recipes for her friends and family. Above all, she loved being a Grandmother.

Nancy was predeceased by her brother Arnold earlier this year. She is survived by her husband of 48 years Gerry, their children: Gerry and his wife Rose, and David and his wife Ivonne. Nancy's three grandchildren, Gabriel, Nathan and Sophie were the love of her life. She is also survived by Arlene Kupst and Ken and Debbie Gurovich.

A Viewing will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm and again on Saturday from 9 -9:30am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Mask or face coverings are required, and Occupancy to the building is limited to 50 people at a time. Interment will follow at 11 am at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Perth Amboy. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Southern Ocean Medical Center Cancer Services, in Nancy's Memory. https://1409.thankyou4caring.org/pages/donation-page---somc




Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
JUN
20
Viewing
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
JUN
20
Interment
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
